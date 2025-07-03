CBSE 2025

CBSE Supplementary - Practical Exams 2025 Date, Venue and Guidelines Issued by Board

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2025
12:59 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for practical examinations for compartment category students.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for practical examinations for compartment category students. As per the official notification, the practical exams will be conducted from July 10 to July 15, 2025, for students placed under Repeat in Practical (RP) or Repeat in both Theory and Practical (RB) categories in their respective subjects.

JNU PhD Admissions 2025: JNUEE for Two Subjects, Rest via UGC-NET Scores
JNU PhD Admissions 2025: JNUEE for Two Subjects, Rest via UGC-NET Scores

For Class 12 students falling under the RP category, the board clarified that these candidates will only need to appear for the practical examination, while their theory marks from the previous attempt will be carried forward. However, Class 10 students placed in the RB category are required to appear for both theory and practical exams during the supplementary examination session.

In a related update, CBSE mentioned that for Class 10 candidates absent during internal assessments, pro-rata marks will be awarded based on their performance in the theory exam of the supplementary session. No fresh internal assessments will be conducted, as it is considered a year-long activity.

The practical exams for regular candidates will be held at their respective schools, while private candidates will take the exams at the same centres where their theory exams are scheduled. In cases where a particular school lacks facilities for specific practical subjects, the respective Regional Office will arrange alternate centres nearby to ensure a smooth examination process.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 - Revised Answer Key Released for MBA and MCA, Grace Marks Awarded
Karnataka PGCET 2025 - Revised Answer Key Released for MBA and MCA, Grace Marks Awarded

Importantly, CBSE has directed that all marks awarded during these practical exams must be uploaded to the Board’s portal on the same day. Once uploaded, these marks will be treated as final, and no further modifications will be permitted.

Students have been advised to report to their schools or exam centres by July 7 with a copy of their result and admit card. Schools are expected to inform students of the date and time of their practical exams well in advance. Additionally, the board has asked Regional Offices to appoint external examiners for Class 12 and ensure the timely completion of the process.

This timely provision ensures compartment candidates get a fair chance to complete their practical requirements and move forward in their academic journey.

Read the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2025
13:00 PM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) supplementary exams Practical exams
