National Conference

St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata's Two Day National Conference Explores Paradigm Shift in India’s Criminal Justice System

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2025
13:55 PM

St. Xavier's University, Kolkata

Summary
The objective of the program was to provide insight on the new criminal laws for effective criminal justice administration.
30th June, 2025, began with presentation of research papers from across the country.

On, June 28th, 2025 Xavier Law School, hosted a Two Days National Conference on Deciphering the New Criminal Laws in India- A paradigm Shift in Effective Criminal Justice Administration, in collaboration with Surendranath Law College. The objective of the program was to provide insight on the new criminal laws for effective criminal justice administration.

The program commenced with the blessings of Rev. Dr. John Felix Raj, S.J, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata and was graced by Rev. Dr. Xavier Jeyaraj, SJ Registrar, St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata. The program marked its significance with the presence of Chief Guest Hon’ble Mr. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, Judge, High Court at Calcutta and Keynote Speaker, Prof. Dr. Nirmal Kanti Banerjee, Vice Chancellor, The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences. The Vice Principal of Surendranath Law College were among others who were present.

The Conference commenced with the welcome address of Dr. Pratyusha Das, Convener of the Conference along with felicitation of guests, followed by the inaugural address by Registrar, St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, Rev. Dr. Xavier Jeyaraj, SJ. Dr. Rakesh Kumar Singh, Dr. Rajdip Bhadra Chaudhuri, Dr. Asif Iqubal Shah and Dr. Bidisha Kantha were the Joint convenors from Xavier Law School whereas Dr. Rukmini Thapa convened the program in behalf of Surendranath Law College. Finally, e-cover launch of the edited book was unravelled by the guests. The edited book would be published by Serena Publications containing the best selected papers presented in the National Conference.

30th June, 2025, began with presentation of research papers from across the country. Nearly 100 papers were presented which was distributed in 11 tracks with eminent personalities, chairing the sessions. The issues raised in the session spanned from the evolution of restorative justice, challenges in victim protection, problems of prosecution mechanism, to the implications of delayed justice and the issue of rehabilitation of offenders. The tracks focused on critical aspects of the new criminal laws in India, exploring their impact on the efficiency and fairness of the criminal justice system. The respected chairs shared their valuable insights with the researchers.

This dynamic discussions highlighted the pressing need for systemic transformation, rights-based approaches, and adaptive legal frameworks to address the evolving challenges of a changing socio-legal landscape. The second day ended with a Valedictory speech by the Convenor of Xavier Law School, Dr. Pratyusha Das and explanation of the ERP for certificates by Dr. Rukmini Thapa, Convenor, Surendranath Law College.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2025
13:56 PM
National Conference criminal laws St Xavier’s University
