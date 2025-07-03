Delhi Public School, Ruby Park Organised Scholar Batch Assembly 2025 For Class X Students

Summary The ceremony began with the traditional Lighting of the Lamp, followed by a soulful rendition of the Ganesh Vandana The highlight of the event was the Award Ceremony, where meritorious students were felicitated for their academic brilliance in the presence of their peers, teachers, and parents

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata, proudly hosted the Scholar Batch Assembly on 28th June 2025 – a colourful event that celebrated the stellar academic performance of the outgoing Class X batch in the CBSE Board Examinations 2025. The school achieved a 100% success rate in the Secondary Examination, continuing its longstanding tradition of academic excellence.

The results were truly commendable. A total of 312 students—an impressive 67.24% of the batch—scored 90% and above in aggregate, while 416 students (89.66%) secured 80% and above, reflecting the widespread academic success across the cohort.

The school especially honoured its top performers. Ainesh Banerjee secured the top position in the school with a score of 99.60% while the second rank was shared jointly by Tanisi Datta, Ramit Mandal and Aryaka Sikdar with a score of 99.40%. The third position was jointly held by Sampan Mazumdar, Dolorina Choudhury, Nichhoni Ghosh, and Soumish Das with a score of 99.20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scholar Batch Assembly was a joyous and memorable occasion. The ceremony began with the traditional Lighting of the Lamp, followed by a soulful rendition of the Ganesh Vandana. The Principal delivered an inspiring address, lauding the students for their dedication and perseverance. A stirring rendition of "This Is Me" by Keala Settle, performed by the school choir, resonated with the audience, while a graceful dance piece titled "Rhythm of Nature", set to recorded instrumentals by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, added a vibrant artistic touch.

The highlight of the event was the Award Ceremony, where meritorious students were felicitated for their academic brilliance in the presence of their peers, teachers, and parents. The exceptional results have once again reinforced DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata’s reputation as a leading institution dedicated to nurturing academic excellence and holistic development.