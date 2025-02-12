Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99921%

Summary Devdutta Majhi, a brilliant young mind from Katwa, Purba Bardhaman, has emerged as the West Bengal state topper in the JEE Main 2025 (Session 1) with an impressive 99.99921 percentile. Securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 275, she has once again proven her academic mettle on the national stage.

Devdutta Majhi, a brilliant young mind from Katwa, Purba Bardhaman, has emerged as the West Bengal state topper in the JEE Main 2025 (Session 1) with an impressive 99.99921 percentile. Securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 275, this time she has proven her academic mettle on the national stage.

Notably, the JEE Main January 2025 session, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from January 22 to 30, saw participation from nearly 13 lakh candidates across India. While 14 candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile, only one among them was female. Additionally, 44 candidates scored above the 90 percentile mark.

From Madhyamik to JEE Main 2025: A Consistent Topper

Interestingly, this isn’t Devdutta’s first academic milestone. In 2023, she topped the West Bengal Madhyamik (class 10) examination, scoring a staggering 697 out of 700 marks (99.57%). A student of Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls’ High School, she is now completely focused on preparing for her class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) exams.

Her mother, a high school Physics teacher at the same school where she studies, expressed both pride and caution when speaking to The Telegraph Online Edugraph – "We are elated! But Devdutta’s HS exams are around the corner, and she is fully concentrating on them. This news has certainly lifted her spirits before the board exams," she added.

Balancing Board Exams and JEE Preparation

How did Devdutta manage to excel in both board and competitive exams?

Her mother revealed her disciplined study plan: "She concentrated solely on her Madhyamik exams until class 10. The day after Madhyamik ended, she started preparing for both class 12 and JEE exams. She took online coaching from a couple of institutes, but primarily relied on self-study. Since I teach Physics for Classes 9–12 at school, I guided her throughout."

Devdutta's father, a professor of Physics at Asansol DAV College, has also played a crucial role in shaping her academic journey.

Her parents firmly believe that excelling in board exams is extremely important. “Strong board exam results will only complement her competitive exam scores and future academic prospects," they emphasised.

What’s Next?

While basking in the success of JEE Main 2025, Devdutta is already setting her sights on the JEE Advanced examination. She hopes to secure a seat at a top Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, where she intends to pursue research.

A passionate student of Mathematics and Physics, Devdutta dreams of becoming a scientist. “Even if I pursue engineering, research remains my ultimate goal,” she shared.

With her dedication and academic brilliance, Devdutta Majhi is undoubtedly a name to watch out for in the dynamic world of science and innovation.