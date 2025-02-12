TJEE 2025

Tripura TJEE 2025 Registration Opens: Steps to Apply and Key Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
17:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has officially started the registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025.
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, tbjee.nic.in,

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has officially started the registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, tbjee.nic.in, before the deadline on February 18, 2025.

How to Apply for TJEE 2025

  1. Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in.
  2. Click on the TJEE 2025 registration link available on the homepage.
  3. Register by providing the required details.
  4. Log in using the credentials created during registration.
  5. Fill in the application form and make the necessary payment.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  7. Take a printout for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99921%
Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99921%
WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: Enrolment Window Reopens Till Feb 15; How to Apply
WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: Enrolment Window Reopens Till Feb 15; How to Apply

TJEE 2025 Exam Schedule and Pattern

The TJEE 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled for April 25, 2025, and will be conducted in three shifts:

  • Shift 1 (11AM - 12.30PM): Physics & Chemistry
  • Shift 2 (1.30PM - 2.15PM): Biology
  • Shift 3 (3PM - 3.45PM): Mathematics

TJEE 2025 Application Fees

  • General male candidates: INR 550
  • SC/ ST male candidates: INR 450
  • All female candidates and BPL candidates (male and female): INR 350

The payment must be made online using Net Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2025
17:10 PM
TJEE 2025
Similar stories
Tripura Public Service Commission

TPSC releases Admit Cards for Junior Engineer Interview Test 2024- Know Details Insid. . .

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: Enrolment Window Reopens Till Feb 15; How to Apply

Indian Navy

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in- E. . .

MAH CET 2025

MAH CET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended for BBA, BMS, BBM and Other Exams- Know D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Tripura Public Service Commission

TPSC releases Admit Cards for Junior Engineer Interview Test 2024- Know Details Insid. . .

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: Enrolment Window Reopens Till Feb 15; How to Apply

Indian Navy

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in- E. . .

JEE Main 2025

Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99. . .

MAH CET 2025

MAH CET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended for BBA, BMS, BBM and Other Exams- Know D. . .

The 17 universal goals are meant to balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: social, economic and environmental
Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar initiates activities to raise awareness on SDGs laid down. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality