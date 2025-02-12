Tripura TJEE 2025 Registration Opens: Steps to Apply and Key Details

Summary The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has officially started the registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, tbjee.nic.in,

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has officially started the registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, tbjee.nic.in, before the deadline on February 18, 2025.

How to Apply for TJEE 2025

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in. Click on the TJEE 2025 registration link available on the homepage. Register by providing the required details. Log in using the credentials created during registration. Fill in the application form and make the necessary payment. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout for future reference.

TJEE 2025 Exam Schedule and Pattern

The TJEE 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled for April 25, 2025, and will be conducted in three shifts:

Shift 1 (11AM - 12.30PM): Physics & Chemistry

Shift 2 (1.30PM - 2.15PM): Biology

Shift 3 (3PM - 3.45PM): Mathematics

TJEE 2025 Application Fees

General male candidates: INR 550

SC/ ST male candidates: INR 450

All female candidates and BPL candidates (male and female): INR 350

The payment must be made online using Net Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card.