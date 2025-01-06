NEET PG 2024

MCC Lowers NEET PG 2024 Qualifying Percentile Across Categories

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2025
16:58 PM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a significant reduction in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 qualifying percentile.
This adjustment applies across all categories, aiming to widen the pool of candidates eligible for counselling.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a significant reduction in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 qualifying percentile. This adjustment applies across all categories, aiming to widen the pool of candidates eligible for counselling.

According to an official statement by the MCC, the decision was made in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The revised NEET PG 2024 eligibility criteria are as follows:

  • General/ EWS category: Candidates scoring 15 percentile and above are eligible for counselling.
  • SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD categories: Candidates scoring 10 percentile and above can participate in the counselling process.

Previously, the NEET PG qualifying percentile was set at 50th for the general category, 45th for PwD candidates, and 40th for reserved category candidates.

Admit Cards for GATE 2025 to be Out on Jan 7: Steps to Download
Admit Cards for GATE 2025 to be Out on Jan 7: Steps to Download
Revised Counselling Dates for MP NEET PG 2024 Announced: Detail
Revised Counselling Dates for MP NEET PG 2024 Announced: Detail

This year's reduction marks a significant shift. Last year, the qualifying percentile was reduced to zero across all categories. Similarly, in 2022, the NEET PG cut-off for the general category was lowered from the 50th percentile to the 35th percentile. The cut-off for unreserved PwD candidates dropped to the 20th percentile, while the SC, ST, and OBC categories (including PwD) saw their threshold reduced to the 20th percentile from 40th.

The revision in the qualifying percentile is expected to provide greater opportunities for candidates aspiring to pursue postgraduate medical education.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2025
16:59 PM
