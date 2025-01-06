Revised Counselling Dates for MP NEET PG 2024 Announced: Detail

The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has announced the revised schedule for the MP National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2024. Aspirants seeking admission to MD or MS programmes can now access the updated schedule on the official website dme.mponline.gov.in.
MP NEET PG Counselling Revised Timeline 2024
- Candidates can apply for online resignation or cancel their admission appointments from January 6 to January 13, 2025.
- The MP NEET PG counselling 2024 seat allotment results are scheduled to be published on January 7, 2025.
- Successful candidates will need to report to their allotted medical colleges between January 8 and January 13, 2025 (11.59PM).
- Candidates who were previously not selected in earlier counselling rounds can also participate in subsequent rounds.
- The last date to apply for further rounds of MP NEET PG counselling is January 13, 2025, until 7PM.
The seat allotment will depend on the availability of seats and the choices submitted by candidates. To confirm their admission, candidates must report to the designated college with the required documents before the stipulated deadline.
Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2024
- Printout of MP NEET PG application form
- Copy of NEET PG/ MDS admit card
- Copy of NEET PG/ MDS result
- Valid photo ID proof
- Secondary school certificate
- MBBS/BDS degree mark sheets (all years) and pass certificate
- Compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate
- MBBS/BDS registration certificate from MCI, SMC, or Dental Council of India
- MP state domicile certificate
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- PH certificate (if applicable)
- Receipt copy
- Undertaking of attempts in NEET PG/ MDS
Candidates are advised to carefully follow the updated schedule and ensure they carry all necessary documents to the counselling session.