Revised Counselling Dates for MP NEET PG 2024 Announced: Detail

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has announced the revised schedule for the MP National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2024. Aspirants seeking admission to MD or MS programmes can now access the updated schedule on the official website dme.mponline.gov.in.

The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has announced the revised schedule for the MP National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2024. Aspirants seeking admission to MD or MS programmes can now access the updated schedule on the official website dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET PG Counselling Revised Timeline 2024

Candidates can apply for online resignation or cancel their admission appointments from January 6 to January 13, 2025.

The MP NEET PG counselling 2024 seat allotment results are scheduled to be published on January 7, 2025.

Successful candidates will need to report to their allotted medical colleges between January 8 and January 13, 2025 (11.59PM).

Candidates who were previously not selected in earlier counselling rounds can also participate in subsequent rounds.

The last date to apply for further rounds of MP NEET PG counselling is January 13, 2025, until 7PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seat allotment will depend on the availability of seats and the choices submitted by candidates. To confirm their admission, candidates must report to the designated college with the required documents before the stipulated deadline.

Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2024

Printout of MP NEET PG application form

Copy of NEET PG/ MDS admit card

Copy of NEET PG/ MDS result

Valid photo ID proof

Secondary school certificate

MBBS/BDS degree mark sheets (all years) and pass certificate

Compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate

MBBS/BDS registration certificate from MCI, SMC, or Dental Council of India

MP state domicile certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PH certificate (if applicable)

Receipt copy

Undertaking of attempts in NEET PG/ MDS

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the updated schedule and ensure they carry all necessary documents to the counselling session.