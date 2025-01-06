Admit Cards for GATE 2025 to be Out on Jan 7: Steps to Download

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 admit cards tomorrow, January 7. Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 admit cards tomorrow, January 7. Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Steps to Download GATE 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in Click on the ‘GATE 2025 Admit Card’ link on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s enrollment ID and password. Click on ‘GATE Login 2025’. Select the link to download the admit card. The admit card will be displayed in PDF format. Save and print the admit card for exam use.

The GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.

Initially, the admit card release was planned for January 2, 2025, but the date was later rescheduled by the organising authority.

GATE 2025 Admit Card Details

Candidate’s name

Enrollment ID

Exam centre

Exam date and time

Paper code

Category

Candidates must carry their GATE 2025 admit card along with a valid ID proof and a recent passport-sized photograph to the examination centre.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details on the admit card. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact the GATE 2025 conducting authority.