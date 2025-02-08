MP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Fresh Registrations Begin; How to Apply

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has issued an official notice regarding the fresh registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2024. Eligible candidates can register on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has issued an official notice regarding the fresh registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2024.

Eligible candidates can register on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, with the registration window open until February 10, 2025 (11.59PM) for fresh candidates who have qualified in NEET PG 2024.

How to Register for MP NEET PG Counselling 2024

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in. Click on the MP NEET PG 2025 counselling link on the homepage. A new page will open. Enter the candidate’s registration number and required details. Select the preferred colleges and submit choices. Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Verification

Allotment letter

NEET PG admit card

Date of birth certificate (if not included in the matriculation certificate)

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form)

Proof of identity (Aadhaar/ PAN/ Driving License/ Passport)

Applicable category certificates (SC/ ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)

Aspiring postgraduate medical students should complete their registration before the deadline to secure their chance at counselling.