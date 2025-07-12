Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

Final Chance for FMGE 2025 Candidates to Submit Deficient Documents - NBEMS Opens Portal

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jul 2025
11:05 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a final reminder to candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 to submit their deficient documents.
The board has uploaded a PDF list containing the names of candidates whose document submissions are incomplete on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a final reminder to candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 to submit their deficient documents by July 16, 2025. The board has uploaded a PDF list containing the names of candidates whose document submissions are incomplete on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Candidates can access the portal using their application number, date of birth, and login PIN to submit the necessary documents. The FMGE 2025 exam is scheduled for July 26, and only those candidates who complete their document submissions by the deadline will be issued admit cards.

NBEMS has flagged deficiencies in several critical documents, including:

  • Primary medical qualification degree or provisional pass certificate (apostilled or attested by the Indian Embassy in the country of qualification)
  • Eligibility certificate issued by NMC/MCI (if applicable), or admission proof/NEET-UG qualifying documents
  • Proof of Citizenship
  • Correction documents for discrepancies in name and date of birth
  • Supporting documents for transfer cases between medical institutions

NBEMS clarified that no further opportunity will be provided after July 16, and candidates failing to comply will be declared ineligible to appear for the exam.

For assistance, candidates can contact the NBEMS Candidate Care Helpline at 011-45593000 or raise queries via the official NBEMS communication web portal.

Find the direct document submission link here.

Last updated on 12 Jul 2025
11:06 AM
