Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025 and Result Details - Know How to Download

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jul 2025
09:42 AM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Army is set to release the Agniveer General Duty (GD) Answer Key 2025 for candidates who appeared in the recently held recruitment exam soon.
The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025, in 13 languages.

The Indian Army is set to release the Agniveer General Duty (GD) Answer Key 2025 for candidates who appeared in the recently held recruitment exam soon. The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025, in 13 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil, and more, catering to aspirants across the country.

The computer-based test comprised multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with candidates attempting either 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours, based on their applied category.

Once published, candidates can download the Indian Army Agniveer provisional answer key 2025 from the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of the Indian Army.
  2. Click on the “Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. The provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and print the answer key for reference.
After reviewing the answer key, candidates can estimate their probable scores. In case of any discrepancies, they will have the opportunity to raise objections by submitting valid supporting documents through the official portal. The final answer key will be issued after reviewing all objections.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for timely updates regarding the answer key release and result declaration.

Last updated on 12 Jul 2025
09:42 AM
Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key
