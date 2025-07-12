KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Counselling - Phase 1 Registration and Option Entry Window Opens; Check Key Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jul 2025
12:37 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially started the KEAM 2025 counselling registration and option entry process.
Eligible candidates seeking admission to engineering courses in government, aided, autonomous, government cost-sharing, and private self-financing colleges in Kerala can now complete their registrations on the official website.

The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially started the KEAM 2025 counselling registration and option entry process. Eligible candidates seeking admission to engineering courses in government, aided, autonomous, government cost-sharing, and private self-financing colleges in Kerala can now complete their registrations on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Counselling Begins - Link and Round 1, 2 Full Schedule
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Counselling Begins - Link and Round 1, 2 Full Schedule

The option entry facility will remain open till July 16, 2025. Participating in the option entry is mandatory for candidates aspiring for seat allotment in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) 2025.

Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Registration and Option Entry Deadline: Till July 16, 2025
  • Provisional Allotment List: July 17, 2025
  • First Phase Seat Allotment Result: July 18, 2025
  • Fee Payment Dates: July 18 to July 21, 2025

The registration fee for KEAM counselling is ₹2,000, which will be adjusted against the tuition fee for admitted candidates. For SC, ST, OEC, and eligible fee concession categories, the fee is ₹500.

KEAM 2025 Revised Rank List Out After HC Verdict - Check Changes in Toppers List!
KEAM 2025 Revised Rank List Out After HC Verdict - Check Changes in Toppers List!

Recently, CEE officially published the revised KEAM 2025 rank list on its website in compliance with the High Court’s order, which quashed the amendment made to the KEAM 2025 prospectus just before the result declaration. This revised list will serve as the basis for the counselling and admission process for engineering courses across the state.

Seat allotment will be based on candidates’ merit and preferences filled during the option entry. Candidates failing to pay the prescribed fee within the deadline will lose their seat allotment and all existing options in that stream.

For more updates and direct access to the KEAM 2025 CAP process, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal.

Last updated on 12 Jul 2025
12:37 PM
KEAM 2025 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Counselling Registration schedule
Similar stories
AIIMS

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Counselling Begins - Link and Round 1, 2 Full Schedule

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

Final Chance for FMGE 2025 Candidates to Submit Deficient Documents - NBEMS Opens Por. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared - Acceptance Options & Latest Sched. . .

SSC

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2024 Out ssc.gov.in - 2123 Candidates Shortlisted; Chec. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Counselling Begins - Link and Round 1, 2 Full Schedule

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

Final Chance for FMGE 2025 Candidates to Submit Deficient Documents - NBEMS Opens Por. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared - Acceptance Options & Latest Sched. . .

SSC

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2024 Out ssc.gov.in - 2123 Candidates Shortlisted; Chec. . .

Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025 and Result Details - Know How to Download

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Date Extended - Counselling Schedule Revised by KEA

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality