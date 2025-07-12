KEAM 2025 Counselling - Phase 1 Registration and Option Entry Window Opens; Check Key Dates

Summary The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially started the KEAM 2025 counselling registration and option entry process. Eligible candidates seeking admission to engineering courses in government, aided, autonomous, government cost-sharing, and private self-financing colleges in Kerala can now complete their registrations on the official website.

The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially started the KEAM 2025 counselling registration and option entry process. Eligible candidates seeking admission to engineering courses in government, aided, autonomous, government cost-sharing, and private self-financing colleges in Kerala can now complete their registrations on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

The option entry facility will remain open till July 16, 2025. Participating in the option entry is mandatory for candidates aspiring for seat allotment in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) 2025.

Important Dates

Registration and Option Entry Deadline: Till July 16, 2025

Provisional Allotment List: July 17, 2025

First Phase Seat Allotment Result: July 18, 2025

Fee Payment Dates: July 18 to July 21, 2025

The registration fee for KEAM counselling is ₹2,000, which will be adjusted against the tuition fee for admitted candidates. For SC, ST, OEC, and eligible fee concession categories, the fee is ₹500.

Recently, CEE officially published the revised KEAM 2025 rank list on its website in compliance with the High Court’s order, which quashed the amendment made to the KEAM 2025 prospectus just before the result declaration. This revised list will serve as the basis for the counselling and admission process for engineering courses across the state.

Seat allotment will be based on candidates’ merit and preferences filled during the option entry. Candidates failing to pay the prescribed fee within the deadline will lose their seat allotment and all existing options in that stream.

For more updates and direct access to the KEAM 2025 CAP process, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal.