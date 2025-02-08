Last Chance to Register for CUET PG 2025 Today: Easy Steps to Apply

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 today, February 8, at 11.50PM. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications online at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG before the deadline.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 today, February 8, at 11.50PM. Initially, the application deadline was set for February 1, but it was extended following requests from candidates and other stakeholders.

Aspiring candidates can submit their applications online at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG before the deadline.

How to Apply for CUET PG 2025

Visit the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG Click on the CUET PG 2025 portal link under the latest news section. Select ‘New Candidate Registration.’ Complete the registration and log in. Fill out the application form. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Save copies of the uploaded photograph and signature for future reference.

CUET PG 2025 Application Fee Structure

NTA has revised the CUET PG 2025 registration fees and increased the number of exam city preferences from two to four. The updated fee structure is as follows:

General Category: INR 1,400 for up to two test papers; INR 700 for each additional paper.

OBC-NCL/ Gen-EWS: INR 1,200 for up to two papers; INR 600 for each additional paper.

SC/ ST/ Third Gender: INR 1,100 for up to two papers; INR 600 for each additional paper.

PwBD Candidates: INR 1,000 for up to two papers; INR 600 for each additional paper.

International Applicants: INR 7,000 for up to two papers; INR 3,500 for each additional paper.

CUET PG 2025 Exam Schedule and Pattern

The CUET PG 2025 examination will take place from March 13 to March 31, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

Medium of the Exam: English and Hindi (bilingual), except for language papers, MTech/ Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System).

Exam Duration: 90 minutes

Number of Questions per Paper: 75

The NTA will open the application form correction window from February 10 to February 12 (until 11.50PM), allowing candidates to make necessary modifications.

For any queries, applicants can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

CUET PG serves as a national level entrance exam for postgraduate admissions across central and participating universities.