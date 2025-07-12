SSC Stenographer Final Result 2024 Out ssc.gov.in - 2123 Candidates Shortlisted; Check List

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the results for the SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now download their results through the official SSC portal — ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the results for the SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now download their results through the official SSC portal — ssc.gov.in.

This year, a total of 6,728 candidates appeared for Grade ‘C’ and 18,646 candidates for Grade ‘D’ posts in the SSC Stenographer Exam. Out of these, 215 candidates for Grade ‘C’ and 1,908 candidates for Grade ‘D’ have successfully cleared the document verification (DV) process and have been provisionally shortlisted for recruitment across various ministries, departments, and offices under the Central Government.

Additionally, 15,372 candidates who submitted their post preferences online were considered for further selection procedures.

How to Download SSC Stenographer Result

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Result’ tab available on the homepage.

Find and click on the link titled ‘SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Result 2024’.

The result PDF will open — use CTRL+F to search your roll number.

Download and save the result for future use.

Candidates are advised to check their name, roll number, and category serial number carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they can notify the commission within one month from the result declaration date. No corrections will be entertained after this period.

For further updates regarding appointment orders and joining dates, candidates should keep a close watch on the official SSC website.

Read the detailed shortlisted candidates list here.