Results of OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 Announced: How to Check

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 on February 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website at opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Civil Services Prelims examination was conducted on December 15, 2024. A total of 4,799 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Odisha Civil Services Main written examination.

How to Check OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in. Click on the ‘OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023’ link available on the homepage. A PDF file containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will open. Download the document and take a printout for future reference.

Successful candidates from the Prelims will now proceed to the Main examination, which includes a written test and an interview. The Mains exam carries a total of 2,000 marks, out of which 250 marks are designated for the Interview/ Personality Test.

The selection process aims to recruit candidates for various services and posts under the Odisha Civil Services framework. The recruitment drive seeks to fill 399 vacancies within the organisation.