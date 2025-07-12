AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Counselling Begins - Link and Round 1, 2 Full Schedule

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially announced the seat allotment schedule for BSc Hons Nursing 2025 counselling. The round 1 choice filling process has already commenced and will remain open till July 17.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially announced the seat allotment schedule for BSc Hons Nursing 2025 counselling. The round 1 choice filling process has already commenced and will remain open till July 17. Candidates can submit their preferred choices on the official AIIMS website — aiimsexams.ac.in — using their login credentials.

As per the official schedule, the AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on July 19. Selected candidates must confirm acceptance of their allotted seats and submit required documents and the demand draft at their respective AIIMS between July 21 and July 26.

The round 2 seat allotment schedule has also been released. The number of vacant seats after round 1 will be announced on August 2, followed by the round 2 seat allocation result on the same day. Candidates allotted seats in round 2 will be required to accept their seats and submit documents from August 4 to August 7.

“The 2nd round will be initiated after completion of 1st round. Exercising of Choices will not be opened for 2nd Round of Seat allocation and Choices selected in 1st Round will be considered for 2nd Round ”, the official notice additionally informed.

This year, a total of 1,291 BSc Nursing seats are being offered exclusively to female candidates from the General, OBC, SC, and ST categories across various AIIMS campuses. The AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 entrance exam result was earlier declared on June 6.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official AIIMS website for updates on counselling, seat allotment results, and reporting instructions.

