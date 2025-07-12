JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared - Acceptance Options & Latest Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jul 2025
Summary
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the Round 5 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025.
Candidates aspiring for admission to BTech programmes at IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs for the 2025-26 academic session can now check their allotment status on the official website.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the Round 5 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Candidates aspiring for admission to BTech programmes at IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs for the 2025-26 academic session can now check their allotment status on the official website — josaa.nic.in.

Steps to Check Allotment Result

  • Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Round 5 Seat Allotment Result’ link on the homepage.
  • Enter login credentials.
  • Submit the details and check your allotment status.
  • Download the allotment order for future reference.
To download the JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment result 2025, candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2025 application number, password, and security pin. As per the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats must complete online reporting, including fee payment and document upload, by July 14, 2025. The deadline to respond to any queries raised during the verification process is also set for July 14.

Seat Acceptance Options

Freeze: Accept the allotted seat and exit counselling

Float: Accept the seat but remain open for higher preferences in upcoming rounds

Slide: Accept the seat while waiting for a better course option within the same institute

Meanwhile, candidates who wish to withdraw from the admission process or exit JoSAA counselling can do so between July 12 and July 14, 2025.

Candidates are advised to visit the official JoSAA website regularly for further counselling updates and instructions.

