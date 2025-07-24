NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Releases AIIMS MBBS Seat Matrix Round 1; Check Full List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jul 2025
11:34 AM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat matrix for MBBS admissions at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) under NEET UG 2025 counselling.
Registration for Round 1 of NEET UG counselling 2025 is currently active at mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat matrix for MBBS admissions at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) under NEET UG 2025 counselling. As per the official notification, a total of 2,000 MBBS seats will be available across AIIMS institutes for the current academic session. Registration for Round 1 of NEET UG counselling 2025 is currently active at mcc.nic.in.

The seat matrix announcement comes after a brief halt in the choice-filling process, which was temporarily paused due to data discrepancies and duplicate seat entries. MCC clarified that several colleges had either not submitted their seat data in the required format or had sent incomplete information, resulting in some seats not appearing during choice filling. Additionally, due to a technical glitch, duplicate entries were created for some institutes. These issues are being rectified and updated accordingly.

NEET UG 2025: MCC Issues Revised PwBD Guidelines for MBBS, BDS Counselling
MAT 2025 September Exam Dates Out for CBT &amp; PBT Modes; Registration Open at mat.aima.in

With nearly 12.38 lakh qualified candidates, competition for the coveted AIIMS MBBS seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) is expected to be intense. MCC will conduct four rounds of counselling for AIIMS — Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a final Stray Vacancy Round.

The reservation policy for AIIMS MBBS admissions will be strictly followed:

  • 15% for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates
  • 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates
  • 27% for Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC NCL)
  • 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
  • 5% for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

Candidates who have cleared NEET UG 2025 and are not tied to any state domicile can apply for the AIIMS seats through MCC’s counselling portal.

Last updated on 24 Jul 2025
11:35 AM
NEET UG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling Seat Matrix
