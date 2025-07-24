AP ECET 2025

AP ECET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Out - Reporting Deadline Tomorrow

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jul 2025
12:21 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has declared the AP ECET 2025 final phase seat allotment results.
Candidates who took part in the final phase of counselling can now check their seat allotment status on the official portal — ecet.sche.aptonline.in.

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has declared the AP ECET 2025 final phase seat allotment results. Candidates who took part in the final phase of counselling can now check their seat allotment status on the official portal — ecet.sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link and Latest Dates
AP EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link and Latest Dates

Steps to Download the Allotment Order

  • Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET.
  • Click on the ‘Allotment Order(Download)’ link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • View and download the allotment order for reporting and admission purposes.
ADVERTISEMENT

To access the allotment result, candidates must log in using their application number and password. Those who have been allotted seats are required to complete both the online self-reporting process and physically report at their respective institutes between July 23 and July 25, 2025. Failure to complete both steps may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

NEET UG 2025: MCC Releases AIIMS MBBS Seat Matrix Round 1; Check Full List
NEET UG 2025: MCC Releases AIIMS MBBS Seat Matrix Round 1; Check Full List

The AP ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test) is conducted annually for diploma holders and BSc Mathematics graduates to facilitate lateral entry into the second year of BTech and pharmacy programmes offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The final phase of counselling marks the closure of this year’s admission cycle, streamlining entry into professional courses for thousands of students across the state.

Last updated on 24 Jul 2025
12:21 PM
AP ECET 2025 Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test APSCHE seat allotment Counselling
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Releases AIIMS MBBS Seat Matrix Round 1; Check Full List

MAT 2025

MAT 2025 September Exam Dates Out for CBT & PBT Modes; Registration Open at mat.aima.. . .

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link and Latest Dates

CBSE

CBSE Issues New Guidelines Regarding Class Strength for All Affiliated Schools - Key . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
26th L.N. Birla Memorial Invitational Debate
Birla High School

Arguments, awareness and some asanas

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Releases AIIMS MBBS Seat Matrix Round 1; Check Full List

MAT 2025

MAT 2025 September Exam Dates Out for CBT & PBT Modes; Registration Open at mat.aima.. . .

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link and Latest Dates

CBSE

CBSE Issues New Guidelines Regarding Class Strength for All Affiliated Schools - Key . . .

Supreme Court

SC Declines Interim Relief to NEET-UG 2025 Candidates Affected by Power Outage; Heari. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality