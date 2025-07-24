AP ECET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Out - Reporting Deadline Tomorrow

Summary The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has declared the AP ECET 2025 final phase seat allotment results. Candidates who took part in the final phase of counselling can now check their seat allotment status on the official portal — ecet.sche.aptonline.in.

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has declared the AP ECET 2025 final phase seat allotment results. Candidates who took part in the final phase of counselling can now check their seat allotment status on the official portal — ecet.sche.aptonline.in.

Steps to Download the Allotment Order

Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET.

Click on the ‘Allotment Order(Download)’ link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

View and download the allotment order for reporting and admission purposes.

To access the allotment result, candidates must log in using their application number and password. Those who have been allotted seats are required to complete both the online self-reporting process and physically report at their respective institutes between July 23 and July 25, 2025. Failure to complete both steps may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

The AP ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test) is conducted annually for diploma holders and BSc Mathematics graduates to facilitate lateral entry into the second year of BTech and pharmacy programmes offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The final phase of counselling marks the closure of this year’s admission cycle, streamlining entry into professional courses for thousands of students across the state.