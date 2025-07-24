MAT 2025 September Exam Dates Out for CBT & PBT Modes; Registration Open at mat.aima.in

Summary The All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the MAT 2025 exam schedule for the September session. The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to MBA and allied management programmes.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the MAT 2025 exam schedule for the September session, offering candidates two modes of testing: Paper-Based Test (PBT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT). Registration for both modes is currently open on the official MAT portal — mat.aima.in.

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to MBA and allied management programmes in over 600 B-schools across India. Graduates and final-year students of any discipline are eligible to apply for the upcoming session.

MAT September 2025 Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

PBT Exam

Exam Date: September 21, 2025

Last Date to Register: September 15, 2025

Admit Card Release: September 18, 2025

CBT Exam

Exam Date: September 28, 2025

Last Date to Register: September 22, 2025

Admit Card Release: September 25, 2025

Candidates can choose either or both modes of the test. The MAT score is accepted by top-tier management institutes and serves as a cost-effective and flexible option for aspiring MBA candidates.

To register, students must visit the official MAT website, fill in the online form, upload scanned documents, and pay the applicable exam fee. Admit cards for the respective exams will be available for download from the dates specified in the schedule.