NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Issues Revised PwBD Guidelines for MBBS, BDS Counselling

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jul 2025
09:56 AM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released new and mandatory guidelines for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) aspiring to secure admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.
The revised policy follows the interim regulations issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released new and mandatory guidelines for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) aspiring to secure admission to MBBS and BDS programmes through NEET UG 2025 counselling. As per the updated rules, candidates under the PwBD category must now obtain a disability certificate exclusively from one of the 16 MCC-designated centres across India.

NMC Shifts Focus to Functional Ability for PwBD MBBS Admissions 2025-26; Issues Guidelines
The revised policy follows the interim regulations issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC), which recently introduced a self-declaration process focusing on functional competencies rather than percentage-based disability metrics. This marks a significant shift in the evaluation and verification procedure for candidates with benchmark disabilities.

Key Changes in the PwBD Admission Process

To be considered for All India Quota (AIQ) seats under the PwBD category, eligible candidates must:

  • Possess a valid UDID card (Yellow or above), issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD). However, visual disabilities are excluded under this clause.
  • Submit self-certified affidavits in the prescribed format detailing their functional abilities and limitations, as introduced by the NMC interim regulations.
  • Present a valid NEET UG 2025 result indicating eligibility for MBBS admission.

After submitting the required documentation to the designated disability assessment centres, the medical board will evaluate the candidate’s declared abilities. Based on this assessment and the details in the UDID and affidavit, a disability certificate will be issued, which is compulsory to avail of the PwBD reservation during counselling.

NEET SS 2024 Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Releases Full Schedule After Cut-off Relaxation
Importantly, only those candidates who secure their certificate from MCC-authorised centres will be able to access and choose PwBD-reserved seats in the AIQ counselling process. Candidates seeking admission through the state quota (85%) will need to get certified by state-level disability boards.

These new rules aim to ensure a transparent and standardised evaluation process for PwBD candidates and align with the broader reforms in inclusive medical education.

Last updated on 23 Jul 2025
09:57 AM
NEET UG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling
