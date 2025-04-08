MHT CET 2025 Mock Test for PCB Group & Other CETs Goes Live at cetcell.mahacet.org - Links

Summary The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has activated the official mock test link for the MHT CET 2025 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group and other exams. Registered candidates can now visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — to access the mock test and familiarise themselves with the exam format.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has activated the official mock test link for the MHT CET 2025 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group and other exams. Registered candidates can now visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — to access the mock test and familiarise themselves with the exam format.

The MHT CET 2025 PCB group exam will be conducted from April 9 to 17, while the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group exam is scheduled from April 19 to 27. Both exams will take place in two daily shifts — morning (9 AM to noon) and afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM).

The mock test is designed to simulate the actual exam environment, helping candidates gain confidence, practise time management, and understand the paper structure. It consists of multiple-choice questions, each with four options. Candidates can use options like “Clear Response” to deselect a choice or “Mark for Review and Next” to revisit questions later.

To access the mock test:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Select the “Course wise mock test link” notice on the homepage.

Click on the mock test link inside the PDF.

Enter your username and password to log in and begin the test.

In addition to the PCB mock test, the CET Cell has also released practice links for other entrance exams, including:

MAH-B HMCT/M HMCT(Integrated)-CET MAH-M HMCT CET MAH-BEd (General & Special) CET MAH -BEd ELCT-CET MAH- MCA CET

Candidates are encouraged to take advantage of these resources to enhance their preparation before appearing for the main exam.

Find the direct mock test pdf link here.