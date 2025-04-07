JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins for Foreign, OCI/PIO Candidates - All Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Apr 2025
14:37 PM

File Image

Summary
The registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 has officially begun for foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates from today, i.e., April 7, 2025.
Interested candidates can now apply through the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

The registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 has officially begun for foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates from today, i.e., April 7, 2025. Interested candidates can now apply through the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The deadline for submission of the online application form is May 2, and the last date to pay the registration fee is May 5.

This registration window applies to foreign candidates, including OCI/PIO applicants who received their OCI/PIO cards on or after March 4, 2021. These candidates do not need to appear for JEE Main 2025 and can directly apply for JEE Advanced as per the guidelines. A dedicated 10% of total seats in every course at IITs are reserved for foreign nationals under this category.

To register, candidates must visit the official site and click on the link titled ‘JEE (Advanced) 2025 Registration for Foreign Nationals. ’ After completing the registration, candidates need to fill in details, select their preferred exam centres, upload required documents, and pay the applicable registration fee before submitting the form. A printout should be retained for future reference.

Application Fee

The application fee for foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates varies based on their country of residence:

  • Candidates residing in SAARC countries: USD 100 (Indian Exam Centres) and USD 150 (Foreign Exam Centres)
  • Candidates residing in Non-SAARC countries: USD 200 (Indian Exam Centres) and USD 250 (Foreign Exam Centres)
On the other hand, Indian students will be able to register for JEE Advanced 2025 from April 23, after the JEE Main 2025 results, expected on April 17, are declared.

Foreign and OCI/PIO (F) candidates are advised to go through the JEE Advanced 2025 Information Brochure thoroughly and complete all formalities within the given timeline to avoid disqualification.

Last updated on 07 Apr 2025
14:38 PM
JEE Advanced 2025
