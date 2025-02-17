UPSC CSE 2025

Application Window for UPSC Civil Services 2025 Closes Tomorrow; How to Apply

Posted on 17 Feb 2025
16:05 PM

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 tomorrow, February 18, 2025 (up to 6PM). Interested candidates must apply through the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in, before the deadline.

This year, approximately 979 vacancies will be filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

One-Time Registration (OTR) Requirement

Candidates must complete a One-Time Registration (OTR) before applying. The OTR profile remains valid for a lifetime, enabling candidates to directly access and fill out the application form for future exams.

Stages in UPSC CSE 2025 Application

The application process consists of four key stages:

Part I: One-Time Registration (OTR)

Part II: Application Form Submission

Part III: Detailed Application Form (DAF)

Part IV: Fee Payment, Document Upload, and Exam Centre Selection

How to Complete the Application

Part I: Registration

1. Visit upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in and access the notification.

2. Click on ‘Apply Online’ and select ‘Online Application for Various Examinations.’

3. Fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and contact information.

4. Provide a valid photo ID, graduation marks, and preferred exam centre.

5. Verify all details before final submission, as changes are not permitted later. Upon completion, candidates will receive a unique Registration ID (RID).

Part II: Application Form

  1. Log in using the RID and date of birth.

2. Pay the application fee online, offline, or via SBI challan (INR 100 for general candidates; SC/ ST/ Female/ PwD candidates are exempt).

3. Upload the required documents:

· Photo (JPG, 20-300 KB)

· Signature (JPG, 20-300 KB)

· Photo ID (PDF, 20-300 KB)

4. Check the declaration box and submit the form. A confirmation message will be sent to the registered email and phone number.

Part III: Detailed Application Form (DAF)

Candidates who complete Part II can access the DAF to submit service preferences and additional details. This step is mandatory for final registration.

Part IV: Fee Payment, Document Upload, and Exam Centre Selection

Candidates must complete the final document uploads, pay the fee, and select their preferred exam centre.

UPSC CSE 2025 Exam Pattern and Negative Marking

The Civil Services Examination consists of two stages:

  • Preliminary Exam (Objective-type questions)
  • Mains Exam and Interview (Written examination and personality test)

Incorrect answers in the Prelims will result in negative marking.

UPSC CSE 2025 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, and Attempts

  • Candidates must hold a graduate degree or an equivalent qualification.
  • Those awaiting final results may apply but must provide proof of passing before the interview.
  • MBBS/ BDS/ Veterinary Science and similar degree holders must submit internship completion proof.
  • MBBS graduates yet to complete their internship can apply provisionally but must submit relevant documents before the interview.
  • Age Limit: Candidates must be between 21 and 32 years as of August 1, 2025 (age relaxations apply for reserved categories).
  • Attempt Limit: General category candidates can attempt six times, OBC candidates nine times, while SC/ ST candidates have unlimited attempts.

UPSC CSE Application Fees 2025

The application fee for UPSC CSE 2025 is INR 100. Female, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates are exempt from the fee.

The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 is scheduled for May 25, 2025.

Last updated on 17 Feb 2025
16:07 PM
UPSC CSE 2025 UPSC 2025
