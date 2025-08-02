Convergence 2025: The Heritage Academy Welcomes New Batch with a Week of Wisdom and Warmth

Summary The Heritage Academy concluded its much-anticipated student induction and orientation programme, ‘Convergence 2025’, on July 26 with an impactful week of sessions. Designed for the new batch of students from BBA, BCA, BSc in Cyber Security, and Media Science, the programme fostered a meaningful start built on inspiration, industry connect, and holistic development.

The Heritage Academy concluded its much-anticipated student induction and orientation programme, ‘Convergence 2025’, on July 26 with an impactful week of sessions that set the tone for a transformative academic journey. Designed for the new batch of students from BBA, BCA, BSc in Cyber Security, and Media Science, the programme fostered a meaningful start built on inspiration, industry connect, and holistic development.

The inaugural session on July 23 opened with a warm welcome by Shri Pradip Agarwal, CEO of the Heritage Group of Institutions, who encouraged students to embrace curiosity, courage, and character in all pursuits. Professor Gour Banerjee, Principal of The Heritage Academy, underlined the institution’s vision of education as self-discovery, urging students to build not just careers but strong value systems.

Industry leaders such as Mr Rupak Barua (MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital), Mr Kalyan Kar (Director, Prediqt Business Solutions), and Mr Dhruba Mukherjee (CEO, ABP Group)

Industry leaders such as Mr Rupak Barua (MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital), Mr Kalyan Kar (Director, Prediqt Business Solutions), and Mr Dhruba Mukherjee (CEO, ABP Group) added tremendous value with their insights on leadership, innovation, and ethics in an ever-evolving professional world.

The week that followed featured diverse sessions from domain experts, including Swami Vedatitanaanda Maharaj on values and inner strength, Mr Sandeep Sengupta on cybersecurity, Mr Arthur Cardozo on physical wellness, Mr Santanu Mukherjee on AI and tech, Professor Joy Sen from IIT Kharagpur on right-brain thinking, and the ever-energetic RJ Praveen who motivated students to discover their voice. Mr Arun Dave from Heartfulness shared techniques to enhance emotional well-being and mindfulness.

Interactive workshops, career talks, and real-world guidance on creative communication, emotional intelligence, and digital citizenship ensured a multidimensional orientation. The grand finale featured a special alumni interaction, where former students returned to share their inspiring journeys—reinforcing the strong connection that defines the Heritage community.

‘Convergence 2025’ wasn’t just an orientation—it was a gateway to growth, marking the beginning of a journey where students are not only educated but also empowered for life.