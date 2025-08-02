UPTET 2025 Schedule Released - PGT and TGT Exam Dates Also Announced by UPESSC

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2025 will be conducted on January 29 and 30, 2026. Alongside the UPTET dates, the UPESSC has also announced the examination schedule for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) recruitment.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2025 will be conducted on January 29 and 30, 2026, as per the latest notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). The exam is a crucial step for candidates aspiring to become government school teachers in the state.

Alongside the UPTET dates, the UPESSC has also announced the examination schedule for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) recruitment. The PGT exam will be held on October 15 and 16, 2025, while the TGT exam is scheduled for December 18 and 19, 2025.

The UPTET 2025 will consist of two papers:

Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Meanwhile, candidates clearing the UP TGT examination will be eligible for teaching Classes 6 to 10, and those who qualify for the UP PGT exam will be eligible to teach Classes 11 and 12.

The UPTET 2025 notification and application form will be made available on the official website updeled.gov.in. The complete exam and recruitment schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

As part of the selection process, the commission will first release a preliminary answer key post-exam, inviting objections from candidates. These must be backed with credible proof. After reviewing all objections, the final answer key will be released, followed by the UPTET 2025 result.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website regularly for further updates on the exam schedule and application process.