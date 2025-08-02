NMAT 2025

NMAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Eligibility and Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Aug 2025
10:08 AM

Summary
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has officially begun the registration process for NMAT 2025.
The NMAT by GMAC 2025 will be a computer-based test featuring multiple-choice questions.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has officially begun the registration process for NMAT 2025, one of the most widely accepted MBA entrance exams in India. Interested candidates can now register through the official website — mba.com/exams/nmat. The last date to apply is October 10, 2025, while the exam scheduling window will remain open until October 14.

Eligibility and Fee Structure

Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks. Final-year graduation students are also eligible to apply. To complete the registration process, applicants will need to pay an application fee of ₹3,000, plus applicable taxes.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official NMAT website.
  • Create an account and log in.
  • Fill out the academic and personal details.
  • Choose your preferred exam centre.
  • Upload a recent photo and signature.
  • Review and pay the registration fee.
  • Download and save the confirmation page.

The NMAT by GMAC 2025 will be a computer-based test featuring multiple-choice questions. Each correct response will fetch 3 marks, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted answers.

The NMAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held between November 5 and December 19 at 86 designated test centres across the country. The NMAT scores will be accepted by 85 top business schools.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 02 Aug 2025
