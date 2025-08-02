NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Registration Extended - Check CAP Round 1 Revised Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Summary
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025.
The revised schedule comes in line with the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) directive to extend the All India Quota (AIQ) registration deadline for PwBD candidates.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 till August 4, giving more time to candidates applying for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. The revised schedule comes in line with the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) directive to extend the All India Quota (AIQ) registration deadline for PwBD candidates, allowing those still undergoing certification at disability centres to participate.

Candidates are required to submit scanned copies of their original documents online. Those applying under reservation categories or the PwD quota must ensure the relevant claims and certificates are provided at the time of application. NRI candidates must register through the foreign candidate registration portal by August 3.

Revised NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 1 Schedule

  • Publication of registered candidates list - August 6
  • Provisional merit list (MBBS & BDS) - August 6
  • Seat matrix publication (MBBS & BDS) - August 6
  • Preference form filling (MBBS & BDS) - August 6 to August 9
  • Declaration of CAP Round 1 Selection List (MBBS & BDS) - August 11
  • Physical joining & submission of retention form with original documents - August 12 to August 17

The schedule for CAP Round 1 admissions to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BNYS, BPTH, BOT, BASLP, and B(P&O) will be announced separately soon.

Amid the counselling process, the Maharashtra government’s partial revocation of the 10% EWS quota for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses has drawn criticism from open category students and the medical fraternity. However, private institutions may still apply the EWS quota if they choose to increase seat capacity.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit cetcell.mahacet.org for updates, notifications, and further instructions regarding Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
