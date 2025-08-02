SSC Stenographer 2025: City Slip Out for Grade C & D Exam; Scribe Registration Ends Today

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2025. Registered candidates can now download the slip and check their allotted exam city on the official website — ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2025. Registered candidates can now download the slip and check their allotted exam city on the official website — ssc.gov.in. The SSC Stenographer exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from August 6 to 8.

To access the SSC Stenographer city slip, candidates must log in using their application number and password. Importantly, those who opted to appear with their own scribe must complete scribe registration and detail submission by August 2, 2025 (11.59 PM) on the Commission’s website. Scribe registration is enabled only after the exam city has been assigned.

SSC has also announced that the admit card and the entry pass for scribes will be made available 2 to 3 days before the examination date on the same login portal. Notably, this year the Commission will retain the admit card during the exam, so candidates are advised to download and retain a copy for the later stages of the recruitment process.

This year, SSC has notified 1,590 vacancies for the stenographer posts — 230 for Grade ‘C’ and 1,360 for Grade ‘D’.

While SSC continues its recruitment drive, it recently came under criticism for the abrupt cancellation of the Selection Post Phase 13 exam in select centres scheduled between July 24 and 26.

To further boost transparency, SSC will implement a Disclosure Scheme starting November 2024 recruitment exams, publishing details of non-recommended candidates from the final stage of exams to aid recruitment by PSUs and autonomous bodies. The data will remain available on the SSC website for one year.