AP MEGA DSC 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Download Link and Result Updates

The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the final answer key for the MEGA DSC Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the written exam on July 6, 2025, can now download the final answer key from the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in.

According to the official schedule, the final answer key was released seven days after the last date for submission of objections against the provisional key. Subsequently, the results are expected to be announced within seven days of the release of the final answer key.

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their final answer key:

Visit the official website: apdsc.apcfss.in.

Click on the ‘MEGA DSC-2025 final keys’ link available on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

View and download the answer key for future reference.

The AP MEGA DSC 2025 recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 16,347 teaching vacancies across government schools in Andhra Pradesh. The department had earlier published the provisional answer keys within two days after the examination concluded, inviting objections from candidates. Following a detailed review of the objections, the final key has now been published.

Candidates must visit the official website for timely updates regarding result announcements and further stages of selection.

Find the direct final answer key link here.