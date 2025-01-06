XAT 2025

Xavier Aptitude Test Results 2025 on Jan 31; Key Exam Insights

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2025
18:33 PM

File Image

Summary
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) successfully conducted the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 on January 5, from 2PM to 5PM.
This prestigious MBA entrance exam witnessed participation from approximately 1.42 lakh candidates.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) successfully conducted the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 on January 5, from 2PM to 5PM. This prestigious MBA entrance exam witnessed participation from more than a lakh candidates, maintaining its reputation as one of India’s most sought-after management entrance tests.

Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can access the XAT 2025 scorecards starting January 31 through the official website, xatonline.in. The scorecards will remain available for download until March 31. To retrieve their results, candidates must log in using their registered email ID and password.

While the exact release date of the XAT 2025 answer key is yet to be announced, XLRI is expected to publish the answer key and response sheets within this week. This will allow candidates to assess their performance and calculate their probable scores.

The XAT 2025 retained its traditional moderate to high difficulty level. Notably, this year’s exam did not feature an Essay Writing section, a departure from the XAT 2024 pattern. The General Knowledge (GK) section comprised 20 questions, providing a balanced yet challenging experience for the candidates.

As one of India’s leading MBA entrance exams, the XAT score is recognised by over 800 B-Schools across the country.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2025
18:34 PM
XAT 2025 Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)
JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced Attempt Limit Case Supreme Court Hearing on Jan 7

Representative Image
Konkan Railway

Konkan Railway Recruitment: Admit card released on konkanrailway.com for several posi. . .

Representative Image
KSET 2024

KSET 2024 Results declared by KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA - Know how to dow. . .

NEET PG 2024

MCC Lowers NEET PG 2024 Qualifying Percentile Across Categories

