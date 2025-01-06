JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced Attempt Limit Case Supreme Court Hearing on Jan 7

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2025
18:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Supreme Court of India will hear the case concerning the JEE Advanced attempt limit on January 7, 2025.
The case was initiated by 22 students challenging the reduction of the attempt limit from three to two.

The Supreme Court of India will hear the case concerning the JEE Advanced attempt limit on January 7, 2025. The case, initiated by 22 students challenging the reduction of the attempt limit from three to two, was originally scheduled for a hearing today, January 6. However, due to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s unavailability, the matter was postponed to tomorrow. The case’s first hearing was held on December 20, 2024.

Twenty-two JEE aspirants have petitioned the Supreme Court, asserting that the abrupt reduction in the attempt limit has disrupted their academic plans. The students claim they began their preparations assuming a three-attempt rule and now face undue hardships.

MCC Lowers NEET PG 2024 Qualifying Percentile Across Categories
MCC Lowers NEET PG 2024 Qualifying Percentile Across Categories
Admit Cards for GATE 2025 to be Out on Jan 7: Steps to Download
Admit Cards for GATE 2025 to be Out on Jan 7: Steps to Download

The petitioners argue that they had already registered for JEE Main, enrolled in coaching programmes, and altered their academic paths, including withdrawing from other college courses, based on the earlier eligibility criteria. They allege that the Joint Admission Board (JAB)’s decision was arbitrary, lacked transparency, and was implemented without proper stakeholder consultation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners have urged the Supreme Court to annul JAB’s press release dated November 18, 2024, and reinstate the three-attempt eligibility for students who completed class 12 in 2023, making them eligible for JEE Advanced 2025.

It is important to know that the Joint Admission Board (JAB) announced its decision to restore the two-attempt rule after evaluating multiple considerations.

The outcome of the Supreme Court hearing on January 7, 2025, will be crucial for thousands of JEE aspirants awaiting clarity on their eligibility.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2025
18:12 PM
JEE Advanced JEE
Similar stories
Representative Image
Konkan Railway

Konkan Railway Recruitment: Admit card released on konkanrailway.com for several posi. . .

Representative Image
KSET 2024

KSET 2024 Results declared by KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA - Know how to dow. . .

NEET PG 2024

MCC Lowers NEET PG 2024 Qualifying Percentile Across Categories

NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Schedule - Registration Begins Tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
Konkan Railway

Konkan Railway Recruitment: Admit card released on konkanrailway.com for several posi. . .

Representative Image
KSET 2024

KSET 2024 Results declared by KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA - Know how to dow. . .

NEET PG 2024

MCC Lowers NEET PG 2024 Qualifying Percentile Across Categories

NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Schedule - Registration Begins Tomorrow

Assam government

File Image

Vacancies

Telangana HC Recruitment 2025: Application for 1673 posts to begin soon; Details Here