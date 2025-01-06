JEE Advanced Attempt Limit Case Supreme Court Hearing on Jan 7

Summary The Supreme Court of India will hear the case concerning the JEE Advanced attempt limit on January 7, 2025. The case was initiated by 22 students challenging the reduction of the attempt limit from three to two.

The Supreme Court of India will hear the case concerning the JEE Advanced attempt limit on January 7, 2025. The case, initiated by 22 students challenging the reduction of the attempt limit from three to two, was originally scheduled for a hearing today, January 6. However, due to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s unavailability, the matter was postponed to tomorrow. The case’s first hearing was held on December 20, 2024.

Twenty-two JEE aspirants have petitioned the Supreme Court, asserting that the abrupt reduction in the attempt limit has disrupted their academic plans. The students claim they began their preparations assuming a three-attempt rule and now face undue hardships.

The petitioners argue that they had already registered for JEE Main, enrolled in coaching programmes, and altered their academic paths, including withdrawing from other college courses, based on the earlier eligibility criteria. They allege that the Joint Admission Board (JAB)’s decision was arbitrary, lacked transparency, and was implemented without proper stakeholder consultation.

The petitioners have urged the Supreme Court to annul JAB’s press release dated November 18, 2024, and reinstate the three-attempt eligibility for students who completed class 12 in 2023, making them eligible for JEE Advanced 2025.

It is important to know that the Joint Admission Board (JAB) announced its decision to restore the two-attempt rule after evaluating multiple considerations.

The outcome of the Supreme Court hearing on January 7, 2025, will be crucial for thousands of JEE aspirants awaiting clarity on their eligibility.