JEE Main 2025 Exam Rescheduled for Karnataka Candidates: Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the rescheduling of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 for 114 candidates following a technical issue at an exam centre in Karnataka. The affected candidates will now take the test on January 28 or 29, 2025.

According to the NTA, fresh admit cards will be issued to these candidates along with others scheduled to appear on the revised dates. “Due to unavoidable reason of technical snag in Examination Centre Talent, (TC code- 40086), No. 3, Belmar Estate, Nagasandra Main Rd, Amaravathi Layout, Nagara Bavi, Nalagadderanahalli, Peenya Bengaluru, Karnataka, during conduct of JEE (Main) 2025 Session-I (Shift-I) Examination on 22 January 2025, the examination for 114 affected candidates are rescheduled and will be conducted on 28/29 January 2025,” the NTA stated in an official notification.

Earlier, on January 21, the NTA revised an exam centre in the UAE, citing unavoidable circumstances.

The JEE Main 2025 examination, being conducted across multiple centres in India and 15 cities abroad, will continue until January 30. The exam is being held in two phases this year—the first in January and the second in April.

For Paper 1 (BE/ BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlanning), the duration remains three hours. The Paper 1 exam will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 9AM to noon, and the afternoon shift from 3PM to 6PM. Meanwhile, Paper 2 will be conducted in the second shift on January 30, from 3PM to 6.30PM.

Today's JEE Main 2025 examination for January 22 is being conducted in two shifts. The first shift concluded at noon, while the second shift commenced at 3PM and will conclude at 6PM.