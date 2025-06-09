JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025 Declared on jeeadv.ac.in - Where to Apply for BArch Admissions?

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially declared the results for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially declared the results for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

To access their results, candidates need to log in to the portal using their JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth, and mobile number. The exam was conducted on June 5, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to noon across designated centres.

The JEE Advanced AAT is conducted for candidates seeking admission into Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes offered by IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. Only those who have secured a qualified status in the AAT 2025 will be considered eligible for these architecture courses.

With the results now announced, qualified candidates can move ahead and register for the JoSAA Counselling 2025, which facilitates admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government-funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) across the country. The counselling process will allocate seats based on candidates' ranks, preferences, and seat availability.

Students are advised to keep a printout of their AAT 2025 scorecard and stay updated on JoSAA’s official platform for detailed counselling schedules, choice filling guidelines, and seat allotment updates in the coming days.

Find the direct result download link here.