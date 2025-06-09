SSC CGL 2025 Notification Today - Check Exam Schedule, Pattern and Vacancy Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the official SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 notification today, June 9, 2025. Interested candidates can check the notification and apply online through the official website — ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is July 4, 2025.
The SSC CGL 2025 notification will outline crucial details like eligibility criteria, application process, post-wise vacancies, syllabus, pay scale, and exam pattern. The recruitment drive will fill Group B and Group C posts such as Assistant Audit Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Auditor, and Tax Assistant, among others.
SSC CGL 2025: Important Dates
- Notification Release: June 9, 2025
- Application Deadline: July 4, 2025
- Exam Dates: August 13 to August 30, 2025
SSC CGL 2025 Exam Pattern
The SSC CGL 2025 will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format in two stages — Tier I and Tier II. While Tier I will be qualifying in nature, the final merit list will be based solely on Tier II performance.
Application Fee
- General candidates - ₹100
- First-time application edit - ₹200
- Second-time edit - ₹500
Aspirants are advised to carefully review the official notification once released and complete the one-time registration before applying. The direct link to download the SSC CGL 2025 notification PDF and application form will be available on ssc.gov.in.