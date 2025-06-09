SSC CGL 2025 Notification Today - Check Exam Schedule, Pattern and Vacancy Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the official SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 notification today, June 9, 2025. Interested candidates can check the notification and apply online through the official website — ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the official SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 notification today, June 9, 2025. Interested candidates can check the notification and apply online through the official website — ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is July 4, 2025.

The SSC CGL 2025 notification will outline crucial details like eligibility criteria, application process, post-wise vacancies, syllabus, pay scale, and exam pattern. The recruitment drive will fill Group B and Group C posts such as Assistant Audit Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Auditor, and Tax Assistant, among others.

SSC CGL 2025: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Notification Release: June 9, 2025

Application Deadline: July 4, 2025

Exam Dates: August 13 to August 30, 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Exam Pattern

The SSC CGL 2025 will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format in two stages — Tier I and Tier II. While Tier I will be qualifying in nature, the final merit list will be based solely on Tier II performance.

Application Fee

General candidates - ₹100

First-time application edit - ₹200

Second-time edit - ₹500

Aspirants are advised to carefully review the official notification once released and complete the one-time registration before applying. The direct link to download the SSC CGL 2025 notification PDF and application form will be available on ssc.gov.in.