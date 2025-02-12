IBPS SO

IBPS SO Recruitment 2025: How to Upload Interview Documents Now

Posted on 12 Feb 2025
17:30 PM

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the document upload link for candidates shortlisted for the IBPS SO 2025 interview.
Eligible candidates can submit their documents through the official website ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the document upload link for candidates shortlisted for the IBPS SO 2025 interview. Eligible candidates can submit their documents through the official website ibps.in.

Steps to Upload Documents for IBPS SO 2025 Interview

  1. Visit the official website at ibps.in.
  2. Click on the IBPS SO 2025 document upload link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the login credentials to access the upload portal.
  4. Upload the necessary documents as per the instructions.
  5. Submit the documents and download the confirmation page.
  6. Keep a hard copy for future reference.
The IBPS SO interview call letter has also been released and will be available for download until February 25, 2025. Only candidates who have cleared the main examination are eligible for the interview round.

Interview and Selection Criteria

The IBPS SO interview carries a total of 100 marks, with a minimum qualifying score of 40% for general candidates and 35% for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD candidates. The final selection will be based on the combined scores of the Online Main Examination (CRP-SPL-XIV) and the interview.

Interviews will take place at designated centres, with details regarding the venue, date, and time mentioned in the call letter.

The IBPS SO 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 884 Specialist Officer (SO) positions across various departments.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2025
17:31 PM
IBPS SO Recruitment
