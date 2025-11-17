IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Released for Group A Prelims; Mock Test Link Activated

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Nov 2025
File Image

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIV) Group A Officers Scale-I preliminary examination scheduled to be held on November 22 and 23, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their call letters from the official website, ibps.in. The download link will remain active till November 23, the last date of the exam.

Call Letter Download Steps

  1. Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Preliminary Exam Call Letter’ link under the ‘Recent Updates’ section.
  3. Log in with your credentials (registration/roll number and password/DOB).
  4. Check and download the admit card/call letter for the exam day.
Along with the admit cards, IBPS has also activated the official mock test link for Officer Scale-I.

Candidates must select their state from a dropdown menu on the mock test page, after which they will be redirected to an auto-filled login portal to begin the test.

The mock test aims to help applicants familiarize themselves with the exam interface, pattern, and navigation.

Exam Pattern

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I preliminary exam will be held for a total duration of 45 minutes and will comprise two sections:

  • Reasoning - 40 questions (25 minutes)
  • Quantitative Aptitude - 40 questions (20 minutes)

The total score for the exam is 80 marks.

With admit cards and mock test access now available, candidates are advised to complete their preparations and verify all details printed on the hall ticket ahead of the exam day.

Find the direct download link here.

IBPS RRB
