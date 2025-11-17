AIIMS INICET Result Released for January 2026 Session: Rank List & Qualifying Criteria Out

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the roll number-wise results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for January 2026 session. Candidates can now download their scorecards from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the roll number-wise results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for postgraduate (PG) courses conducted on November 9, 2025. The results have been released for the January 2026 academic session, and candidates can now download their scorecards from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Result Download Guide

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Navigate to the Results and Announcements section.

Click on “List of qualified candidates in the INI-CET January 2026 session.”

The roll number-wise result PDF will be downloaded automatically.

Save the document for future admission procedures.

Qualifying Criteria

Admission to premier postgraduate medical programmes across national institutions is based on a uniform, merit-based percentile system. The qualifying percentile determines a candidate’s eligibility for participation in the seat allocation process.

UR/EWS/Sponsored/Deputed/Foreign National/OCI: 50 percentile

OBC/SC/ST/PwBD: 45 percentile

Bhutanese Nationals (PGIMER Chandigarh): 45 percentile

With the results now declared, shortlisted candidates will proceed to the counselling phase for admission to MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), and MDS programmes across the participating institutions.

Alongside the INICET PG results, AIIMS has also published the revised list of candidates eligible for the PG Research Methodology Examination, scheduled to be held on November 28 and 29, 2025. Additionally, the final seat position for the INI-SS admissions to DM/MCh programmes for the January 2026 session has been made available.

Find the full rank list here.