Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2025

Kerala KMAT 2025 Registration Begins for Session 1 - Apply Now for MBA Admissions

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has commenced the first session registration process for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025.
The exam is scheduled for February 23, 2025, for candidates seeking admission to MBA courses for the 2025-26 academic session.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has commenced the first session registration process for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025. The exam is scheduled for February 23, 2025, for candidates seeking admission to MBA courses for the 2025-26 academic session. As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for KMAT 2025 is February 10, 2025.

Kerala KMAT 2025: Registration Details

Eligible candidates can complete the registration process through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

  • Visit the official website.
  • If you are a new user, complete registration to obtain the login credentials.
  • Log in and fill out the application form.
  • Make the payment of the application fee.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Submit and take a printout of the acknowledgement page for future reference.
Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay ₹1,000, and scheduled caste (SC) applicants will pay an amount of ₹500 as their application fee. However, candidates from the scheduled tribe (ST) are exempted from fee payment.

KMAT will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) across all districts in Kerala. The test will be of three hours duration and will consist of 180 objective-type questions covering subjects like - English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, and General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

Find the direct registration link here.

