ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application Begins - Vacancy, Eligibility & All Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened applications for Apprentice posts for 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) website, nats.edcucation.gov.in, with the application window closing on April 21, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 75 apprentice positions across various categories.

ISRO Apprentice Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice Trainee: 46 Posts

Diploma Apprentice Trainee: 15 Posts

Diploma in Commercial Practice: 5 Posts

Trade ITI Apprentice: 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying must meet the following qualifications:

Graduate Apprentice Trainee: A BE/BTech degree in the relevant discipline from a recognized university.

Diploma Apprentice Trainee: A Diploma in Engineering from a recognized State Board in the respective field.

Diploma in Commercial Practice: A Diploma in Commercial Practice from a recognized State Board.

Trade ITI Apprentice: An ITI certificate in the relevant discipline from a recognized institution.

Additionally, only those who graduated in the years 2022, 2023, or 2024 are eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection will involve a screening process based on academic qualifications, followed by document verification and an interview. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their academic scores at the Degree/Diploma level and their interview performance. The final selection will strictly follow the merit list.

Shortlisted candidates will receive notifications via email, and no Travel Allowance (TA) will be provided for attending the document verification or interview.