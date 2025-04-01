OSSC CGL Specialist Prelims 2025 Postponed - Notice and Revised Schedule Details

Summary The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) Specialist Prelims 2025. The exam, initially scheduled for April 13, 2025, will now be conducted on a later date, which will be announced on the official website.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) Specialist Prelims 2025. The exam, initially scheduled for April 13, 2025, will now be conducted on a later date, which will be announced on the official website — ossc.gov.in.

The commission has not cited any specific reason for the postponement. Candidates are advised to regularly check the OSSC website for further updates regarding the new exam date, as well as the rejection list and other notifications.

As per the official notice, “Pursuant to Advertisement No. 4614/OSSC Dt. 19.11.2024 and in continuation to Notice No. 1578/OSSC dt. 25.03.2025, it is for information of all concerned that the Preliminary Examination of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts/Services-2024 (CGLRE Specialist-2024) to be held on 13.04.2025 is hereby postponed. ”

Find the detailed notice here.

OSSC CGL Specialist Recruitment

The recruitment aims to fill 173 vacancies under Group-B and Group-C Specialist Posts. The positions include:

Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO): 169 Posts

Statistical Assistant: 4 Posts

Category-Wise Vacancy Distribution

The OSSC CGL Specialist Recruitment 2025 aims to fill a total of 173 vacancies, including 169 Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) posts under the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Planning and Convergence Department and 4 Statistical Assistant posts under the Office of Labour Commission, Odisha, Labour and Employees State Insurance Department. Among these, the Unreserved (UR) category has 85 ASO vacancies, with 28 reserved for women, and 2 Statistical Assistant posts, including 1 for women. The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category has 19 ASO posts, with 6 for women. The Scheduled Caste (SC) category has 27 ASO positions, including 9 for women, and 1 Statistical Assistant vacancy. The Scheduled Tribe (ST) category offers 38 ASO posts, with 13 for women, along with 1 Statistical Assistant position.

The selection process for OSSC CGL Specialist Recruitment 2025 consists of three stages. Candidates will first have to appear for the Preliminary Examination, which has now been postponed. Those who qualify will proceed to the Mains Examination, followed by the Document Verification stage. Further updates regarding the revised exam date and other notifications will be available on the official OSSC website.