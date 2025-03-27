NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025: Internship Cut-off Date Extended for BDS Students, Registration to Reopen!

In a significant move to benefit Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) graduates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has extended the mandatory internship completion deadline for NEET MDS 2025 applicants. The new cut-off date is now set to June 30, 2025, offering relief to a large number of students who were struggling to meet the previous deadline of March 31, 2025. This decision will enable more BDS graduates to qualify and apply for the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) entrance examination.

CLAT 2025 Counselling Schedule - Expected Dates and Delhi HC Hearing Update
CLAT 2025 Counselling Schedule - Expected Dates and Delhi HC Hearing Update

The Dental Council of India (DCI) confirmed the development, stating that the extension has been approved to accommodate students who were unable to complete their internships within the earlier timeline. In its official statement, DCI emphasised “NEET-MDS Exam 2025 shall be conducted on the same date i.e. on 19.04.2025. The NBEMS shall open the portal for registration of students completing internship between 01.04.2025 to 30.06.2025 for appearing in NEET-MDS Exam, 2025 to be conducted on 19.04.2025.”

IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Begins at JOAPS Portal - Steps and Schedule
IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Begins at JOAPS Portal - Steps and Schedule

Despite the extension, the NEET MDS 2025 exam remains scheduled for April 19, 2025. The registration process for the exam, which initially concluded on March 10, 2025, is expected to reopen soon. The ministry has urged the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to provide a fresh registration window specifically for candidates who are set to complete their internships between April 1 and June 30, 2025. This measure will offer graduates a chance to apply for the exam without any hindrances.

However, as of now, the NBEMS has not officially announced the reopening of the registration portal. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website for any announcements regarding the registration process.

The NEET MDS exam serves as a critical gateway for dental graduates seeking admission to postgraduate courses in various participating dental institutions across the country. With the extended cut-off date, the government aims to ensure that deserving candidates are not left behind due to logistical challenges.

Find the detailed notice here.

BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality