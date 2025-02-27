GATE 2025 Answer Key Out; Challenge Deadline March 1: How to Check Key

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key from the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key from the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

How to Download GATE 2025 Provisional Answer Key

1. Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Click on the ‘GATE 2025 Answer Key’ link on the homepage.

3. Log in using the required credentials and submit. The answer key will appear on the screen.

4. Download and save a copy for future reference.

Alongside the answer key, IIT Roorkee has also provided the question papers and recorded responses of the candidates. Those who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key may submit objections via the official portal until March 1, 2025. Subject experts will evaluate the challenges, and if found valid, necessary revisions will be made before releasing the final answer key.

The GATE 2025 examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The test included three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

GATE is a national level examination assessing candidates' proficiency in various undergraduate subjects across Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities.