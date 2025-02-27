GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Answer Key Out; Challenge Deadline March 1: How to Check Key

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2025
13:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on Thursday, February 27, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key from the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key from the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

How to Download GATE 2025 Provisional Answer Key

1. Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Click on the ‘GATE 2025 Answer Key’ link on the homepage.

3. Log in using the required credentials and submit. The answer key will appear on the screen.

4. Download and save a copy for future reference.

Alongside the answer key, IIT Roorkee has also provided the question papers and recorded responses of the candidates. Those who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key may submit objections via the official portal until March 1, 2025. Subject experts will evaluate the challenges, and if found valid, necessary revisions will be made before releasing the final answer key.

NTA Releases CUET PG 2025 Exam Dates: How to Check Schedule Here
NTA Releases CUET PG 2025 Exam Dates: How to Check Schedule Here

The GATE 2025 examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The test included three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

GATE is a national level examination assessing candidates' proficiency in various undergraduate subjects across Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities.

Last updated on 27 Feb 2025
13:04 PM
GATE 2025 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam IIT Roorkee
Similar stories
CUET PG 2025

NTA Releases CUET PG 2025 Exam Dates: How to Check Schedule Here

ICSI CS

ICSI CS June 2025 Exam Enrolment Begins Today at icsi.edu- Know Details Inside

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

HP NEET PG Counselling result for Stray Vacancy round declared on official website

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Declares RRB ALP Result 2025 for Various Regions- Direct Li. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET PG 2025

NTA Releases CUET PG 2025 Exam Dates: How to Check Schedule Here

B.D. Memorial Jr School
Kolkata schools

Little steps, giant leaps of change

ICSI CS

ICSI CS June 2025 Exam Enrolment Begins Today at icsi.edu- Know Details Inside

TechXtreme 2025, hosted by GDG On Campus Techno India University (TIU), proved to be an exhilarating experience.
Techno India University

TechXtreme ‘25 Unites Aspiring Technologists & Industry Leaders at Techno India Uni. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Declares RRB ALP Result 2025 for Various Regions- Direct Li. . .

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

HP NEET PG Counselling result for Stray Vacancy round declared on official website

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality