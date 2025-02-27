NTA Releases CUET PG 2025 Exam Dates: How to Check Schedule Here

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam schedule for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Candidates aspiring to take the exam can access the detailed timetable on the official website, nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam schedule for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Candidates aspiring to take the exam can access the detailed timetable on the official website, nta.ac.in.

How to Download CUET PG 2025 Exam Schedule

Visit the official website at nta.ac.in. Click on the CUET PG 2025 exam schedule link on the homepage. A PDF file containing the exam dates will open. Download the PDF and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The CUET PG 2025 examination is set to take place from March 13 to April 1, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will be conducted across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each and will cover 157 subjects.

A total of 4,12,024 candidates have registered, with each applicant allowed to choose up to four test papers or subjects, as per previous years' norms.

CUET PG 2025 Exam Timings and Paper Medium

Shift 1: 9AM – 10.30AM

Shift 2: 12.30PM – 2PM

Shift 3: 4PM – 5.30PM

The question paper medium will be English and Hindi (Bilingual), except for the following subjects:

41 language papers will be in their respective languages.

MTech/ Higher Sciences exams will be conducted in English only.

Acharya papers will be in Sanskrit, except for Indian Knowledge System and Bauddha Darshana, which will be trilingual (Hindi/ Sanskrit/ English).

Hindu Studies will be available in Hindi and English.

The registration process for CUET PG 2025 was open from January 2 to February 8, 2025, followed by a correction window from February 10 to February 12, 2025, for candidates to make necessary modifications.