AP ECET 2025 Registration Without Late Fee Closes Today - Schedule and Exam Details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to close the registration window without a late fee for AP ECET 2025 today, April 7. Candidates who are yet to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) must complete their application process on the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in — by the end of the day to avoid additional late fee charges.

The application fee varies by category - ₹600 for OC, ₹550 for BC, and ₹500 for SC/ST candidates. APSCHE has also provided extended deadlines with late fees for those unable to register on time. Applications can still be submitted till April 28, but with incremental late fees ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the delay.

Application Deadline Key Dates

Without late fee: April 7, 2025

With ₹1,000 late fee: April 12, 2025

With ₹2,000 late fee: April 17, 2025

With ₹4,000 late fee: April 22, 2025

With ₹10,000 late fee: April 28, 2025

Candidates will also have the opportunity to make corrections to their application forms from April 24 to April 26. Hall tickets will be available for download from May 1, 2025.

The AP ECET 2025 exam is scheduled for May 6, 2025, with the preliminary answer key set to be released on May 8. Students will be able to raise objections to the answer key until May 10.

AP ECET is a state-level entrance test for diploma and BSc (Mathematics) degree holders seeking admission into lateral entry BE/BTech and BPharmacy programmes in Andhra Pradesh.