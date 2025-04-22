JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Mock Test Link Activated on jeeadv.ac.in - Registration Begins Soon

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has officially activated the JEE Advanced 2025 mock test links for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.
Candidates aiming for admission into premier IITs can now visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — to access the free mock test.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has officially activated the JEE Advanced 2025 mock test links for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, enabling aspirants to begin their preparations. Candidates aiming for admission into premier IITs can now visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — to access the free mock test and get hands-on experience with the computer-based test format ahead of the actual exam.

From Changual to National Glory: Archisman Nandy Tops JEE Main 2025 with a Perfect 100!
From Changual to National Glory: Archisman Nandy Tops JEE Main 2025 with a Perfect 100!

The JEE Advanced 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on May 18, 2025, and only those who qualified the JEE Main 2025 are eligible to apply. The registration window for eligible candidates will remain open from April 23 to May 2, while the deadline for fee payment is May 5.

The mock tests provide an exact simulation of the real examination, allowing candidates to understand the question format, marking scheme, time management, and the overall difficulty level. Practising these papers will also help identify key areas of improvement, offering a strategic advantage before the actual exam.

From Madhyamik Topper to AIR 1 in JEE Main 2025: Devdutta Majhi’s Journey of Excellence
From Madhyamik Topper to AIR 1 in JEE Main 2025: Devdutta Majhi’s Journey of Excellence

Interestingly, no login credentials are required to access the mock tests. Candidates can simply visit the JEE Advanced official site, navigate to the "Resources" section, click on “Mock Test,” and start attempting either paper. Each mock test is three hours long, just like the real exam. After completion, candidates can review their attempts by downloading the “Question Paper” provided on the portal.

The release of the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results on April 19 saw 24 students securing the 100th percentile, and the race to secure top ranks in JEE Advanced has officially begun.

