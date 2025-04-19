From Madhyamik Topper to AIR 1 in JEE Main 2025: Devdutta Majhi’s Journey of Excellence

Summary Devdutta has clinched the All India Rank 1 in the JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) with a perfect NTA Score of 100 percentile. A student of Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls’ High School, Devdutta’s academic graph has been nothing short of stellar.

From the moment she topped the West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2023, scoring an astounding 697 out of 700, it was clear that Devdutta Majhi was destined for greatness. Now, two years later, this brilliant student from Katwa, Purba Bardhaman, has done it again—this time on a national scale. Devdutta has clinched the All India Rank 1 in the JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) with a perfect NTA Score of 100 percentile.

A student of Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls’ High School, Devdutta’s academic graph has been nothing short of stellar. She had already made headlines by emerging as the West Bengal state topper in JEE Main 2025 Session 1 with a near-perfect 99.99921 percentile and AIR 275. Her stunning rise to the top of the national leaderboard in the second session is not just a personal victory, but a moment of pride for Bengal.

A Discipline Forged in Dedication

For Devdutta, excellence did not come overnight. It came with years of discipline, commitment, and quiet determination. “She started preparing for her Joint Entrance Exam just the day after her Madhyamik ended,” shared her mother with the Telegraph online Edugraph. “Initially, she wasn’t sure how to begin. I helped her start with self-study, and later she enrolled in coaching centres and online classes.”

Staying at home, she studied for nearly 10–12 hours every day. Her efforts paid off spectacularly—she is now one of just 24 candidates across India to achieve a 100 percentile, and one of two from West Bengal, along with Archisman Nandy.

Balance Beyond Books

When she’s not solving complex Physics problems or brushing up her concepts for JEE Advanced, she finds joy in the simple things. A devoted animal and nature lover, she often takes time off to care for the strays in her locality or to just breathe in the calm of nature. She also enjoys heart-to-heart conversations with her mother, her constant source of strength.

Eyes on the Future

With JEE Advanced 2025 around the corner and WBJEE also on her schedule, Devdutta remains focused. Her goal is to secure a seat at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and pursue a future in scientific research.

Her mother’s words reflect their grounded approach despite the national acclaim: “Right now, she is preparing for her upcoming exams. We are proud of her, but our focus is now on the next step.”

Her story is one of early ambition, family support, and unwavering dedication—a true embodiment of brilliance backed by resilience, and a reminder that with the right mix of hard work, love, and guidance, dreams do come true.