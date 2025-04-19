From Changual to National Glory: Archisman Nandy Tops JEE Main 2025 with a Perfect 100!

Summary The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 results have been declared, lighting up the dreams of lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country. But amidst the sea of scores and statistics, a name that has shone the brightest from West Bengal is Archisman Nandy—one of the two toppers from the state who secured an impeccable 100 NTA Score in BE/BTech.

From a Quiet Village to the Pinnacle of Success

Hailing from the remote village of Changual in Kharagpur, Archisman has emerged as one of the two state toppers to score a perfect 100 NTA score in the BE/BTech paper, a feat that goes beyond just academic brilliance—it's a story of resilience, passion, and perseverance.

A Journey Through Boards and Boundaries

Archisman’s academic path has been as diverse as his talents. He began under the West Bengal Board in his primary years, then transitioned to the ICSE curriculum for Class 10, and finally completed Class 12 under the CBSE board. This educational journey through different systems didn't deter him; it only added to his adaptability and learning curve.

Triumph Over Trauma

In January 2025, while travelling to appear for the first session of JEE Main, Archisman and his family were involved in a harrowing accident—one that could have shattered the spirit of many. “Through his hard work and strong will, he has achieved his goal of 100 percentile,” his father shared with pride. “Even after coming from a rural area where usually the talents get lost in struggle, he has been able to achieve such a feat and make everyone proud.”

Archisman with his parents, who are an integral part of his journey and growth. The Telegraph Online Edugraph

Traumatised but determined and with the the unwavering support of his parents, Archisman still sat for the exam and scored a remarkable 99.98757 percentile. That near-perfect score lit a fire within him to push further. With focused preparation, he returned for Session 2 with renewed strength—and this time, he reached the pinnacle.

Balancing Brilliance with Hobbies

A sports enthusiast, an agile badminton and carrom player, a tabla lover, and a budding poet—Archisman’s interests are as wide-ranging as his academic talents. “He has always loved subjects like Mathematics and Physics, but he’s also been deeply involved in his hobbies,” his mother proudly mentioned. “We’re also motivating him to keep a clear mind and walk towards his next goal, JEE Advanced.”

Archisman believes in the importance of physical and mental fitness. “Playing sports helped me remain focused and balanced,” he shared. “It keeps the mind clear and sharp, which is essential not just for exams but for life.”

Dreams of a Bright Future

Having always been fascinated by Mathematics, his curiosity in technology was sparked in Class 8 when he was introduced to programming and logic. “That’s when I realised how vast and exciting the world of computing is,” he said. With AI and modern tech becoming integral to the future, Archisman is all set on pursuing Computer Engineering from IIT Kharagpur.

An All-Round Topper with a Purpose Archisman didn’t just top in West Bengal; he stood tall in multiple national categories: 100 Percentile on All India Basis, Overall West Bengal State Topper, All India General Category Wise Topper, and All India Gender Wise Topper

Archisman’s journey reminds us that talent knows no boundaries—and with determination and support, every dream is within reach.

Incidentally, Archisman was also recognised earlier in year 2024 as one of the Top 50 finalists (All-Rounder category) of the Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025—an honour that celebrates young achievers with multidimensional talent.

As this year’s Edugraph 18 Under 18 journey comes to a close, we are elated to see stars like Archisman rise higher. His story is a testament to what courage, clarity, and conviction can achieve—even from the quiet corners of Changual.