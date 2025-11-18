CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Issues Notice, Announces Revised Dates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Candidates can now submit their online applications through the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Candidates can now submit their online applications until November 24, 2025, through the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. Initially, the registration window was scheduled to close on November 17.

As per the revised schedule, the last date for successful fee payment is November 25, 2025. The application correction window will open on November 26 and remain active until November 28, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted details.

According to the official notice, “in response to multiple requests received from the candidates to extend the last date for online application form, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CMAT-2026.”

Steps to Apply

Visit the official NTA CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Registration for CMAT 2026’ link on the homepage.

Register by entering the required details.

Fill out the application form after registration.

Pay the application fee through the available online modes.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Application Fees

General(UR) - ₹2500(Male), ₹1250(Female)

Gen-EWS/SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/OBC-(NCL)/Third Gender - ₹1250

Payments can be made via net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI, with additional service charges as applicable.