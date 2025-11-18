AFCAT 1 Registration 2026 Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Selection Process

Summary The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the registration window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 1) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking entry into the Air Force Academy’s January 2027 training course can now apply online through the official portal, afcat.edcil.co.in.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the registration window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 1) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking entry into the Air Force Academy’s January 2027 training course can now apply online through the official portal, afcat.edcil.co.in. The application process will remain active until December 14, 2025, after which no further submissions will be accepted.

To apply, candidates must first register on the website by accessing the “AFCAT 1 2026” link, create a login ID, and proceed to fill out the online application form. Applicants must upload the required documents, including a photograph and signature, pay the examination fee, and finally download the confirmation page for future reference.

AFCAT 1 2026 follows a structured three-stage selection process. The first stage is an online written examination, followed by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview for shortlisted candidates. Those who qualify will undergo a final medical examination before the merit list is prepared. Successful candidates will receive training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad.

The written test consists of 100 questions carrying a total of 300 marks, to be completed within a two-hour duration. The exam evaluates candidates across four major areas — General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning — along with a Military Aptitude segment. This combination assesses the comprehension, analytical ability, and decision-making skills essential for officer-level responsibilities.

The AFCAT 1 exam is scheduled for January 31, 2026, while admit cards will be available for download from January 22, 2026. The recruitment aims to induct officers into various branches of the IAF as part of the January 2027 training batch. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline and stay updated through the official portal.

Find the direct application link here.