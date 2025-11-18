AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 1 Registration 2026 Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Selection Process

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Nov 2025
10:38 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the registration window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 1) 2026.
Eligible candidates seeking entry into the Air Force Academy’s January 2027 training course can now apply online through the official portal, afcat.edcil.co.in.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the registration window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 1) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking entry into the Air Force Academy’s January 2027 training course can now apply online through the official portal, afcat.edcil.co.in. The application process will remain active until December 14, 2025, after which no further submissions will be accepted.

To apply, candidates must first register on the website by accessing the “AFCAT 1 2026” link, create a login ID, and proceed to fill out the online application form. Applicants must upload the required documents, including a photograph and signature, pay the examination fee, and finally download the confirmation page for future reference.

IIT Kharagpur Opens Young Innovators Program 2025 Applications: Know All YIP Round Details
IIT Kharagpur Opens Young Innovators Program 2025 Applications: Know All YIP Round Details
CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Issues Notice, Announces Revised Dates
CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Issues Notice, Announces Revised Dates

AFCAT 1 2026 follows a structured three-stage selection process. The first stage is an online written examination, followed by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview for shortlisted candidates. Those who qualify will undergo a final medical examination before the merit list is prepared. Successful candidates will receive training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The written test consists of 100 questions carrying a total of 300 marks, to be completed within a two-hour duration. The exam evaluates candidates across four major areas — General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning — along with a Military Aptitude segment. This combination assesses the comprehension, analytical ability, and decision-making skills essential for officer-level responsibilities.

The AFCAT 1 exam is scheduled for January 31, 2026, while admit cards will be available for download from January 22, 2026. The recruitment aims to induct officers into various branches of the IAF as part of the January 2027 training batch. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline and stay updated through the official portal.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 18 Nov 2025
10:39 AM
AFCAT 2026 Air Force Common Admission Test Indian Air Force (IAF) Registration
Similar stories
SSC

SSC Issues Revised Disability Certificate Formats - What has Changed?

CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Issues Notice, Announces Revised Dates

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins; MCC Releases Revised Counselling Schedul. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC Interview List Row: Cal HC to Hear Anomalies Plea on Nov 19, Is Verification Po. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC

SSC Issues Revised Disability Certificate Formats - What has Changed?

CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Issues Notice, Announces Revised Dates

istock.com/julialotoskaya
future

A clearance for future

istock.com/sweetandsour
MBBS

Chinese Takeaway

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins; MCC Releases Revised Counselling Schedul. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC Interview List Row: Cal HC to Hear Anomalies Plea on Nov 19, Is Verification Po. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality